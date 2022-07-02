After reconvening, Delhi court dismisses bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and sends him to 14-day judicial custody.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 19:37 IST
