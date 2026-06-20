Cricket-Jaiswal slams ton as India sweep ODI series 3-0 against Afghanistan

India sealed a 3-0 ODI series sweep against Afghanistan with a nine-wicket victory in Chennai, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten century and Prasidh Krishna's five-wicket haul.

Reuters | India Sealed A Sweep Of The Oneday International Series Against Afghanistan With A Ninewicket Victory In Chennai On Saturday | Updated: 20-06-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 20:47 IST
Cricket-Jaiswal slams ton as India sweep ODI series 3-0 against Afghanistan
Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • India

India sealed a 3-0 ​sweep of the One-Day ​International series against Afghanistan ‌with ​a nine-wicket victory in Chennai on Saturday, powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten century ‌and a five-wicket haul from Prasidh Krishna. Chasing a modest target of 219, Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma gave India a flying ‌start, putting on a 170-run opening stand that all ‌but settled the contest. Rohit fell for 79, dismissed by Mohammad Nabi, but Jaiswal continued to dominate.

The left-hander struck 14 fours and three ⁠sixes ​en route ⁠to an unbeaten 110 off 86 balls — his second ODI hundred — as ⁠India completed the chase in 28.4 overs. Earlier, seamer Krishna led ​India’s bowling effort after Afghanistan opted to bat, dismantling the ⁠top order with figures of five for 23 from 8.2 overs.

Afghanistan ⁠posted ​218 in 44.2 overs despite a defiant century from captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and a half-century from Azmatullah Omarzai, ⁠but their efforts proved insufficient against a dominant Indian side. It ⁠was India’s ⁠18th clean sweep in a bilateral ODI series, following wins in Dharamsala and Lucknow.

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