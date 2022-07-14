Delhi court sends former NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishnan to four-day custodial interrogation in alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:01 IST
Delhi court sends former NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishnan to four-day custodial interrogation in alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping case.
