Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

Climate change is transforming economies across the world, but a new study suggests that the biggest challenge facing developing countries may not be adopting cleaner technologies, it is preparing people with the right skills to use them. Researchers from the Center for Sustainable Development at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health at BRAC University, the Department of Environmental Science and Management at Independent University Bangladesh (IUB), the University of Rajshahi, and Maastricht University argue that a successful green transition requires much more than renewable energy projects and climate policies. It demands an education system that prepares workers to solve real-world environmental problems while meeting the changing needs of employers.

The research, which uses Bangladesh as a case study, finds that education systems across the Global South remain out of sync with the skills needed in emerging green industries. While governments are investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, renewable energy and sustainable development, universities continue to focus largely on theoretical learning, leaving graduates underprepared for the workplace. According to the researchers, this gap could slow both economic growth and climate action unless education, industry and policymakers begin working much more closely together.

The Green Economy Needs More Than Technical Experts

Most people associate green jobs with engineers installing solar panels or specialists managing renewable energy projects. The study shows that these technical skills remain highly important, with renewable energy, research, data analysis, and environmental knowledge ranking among the most sought-after competencies across all stakeholder groups.

However, employers are also looking for professionals who can prepare sustainability reports, analyse climate data, manage projects, and communicate effectively with governments, businesses and communities. Even writing and reporting have become increasingly valuable because organisations need strong documentation to meet international sustainability standards and compete for climate finance. The researchers argue that technical knowledge alone is no longer enough to support a rapidly changing green economy.

Why Soft Skills Are Becoming Climate Skills

One of the study's strongest findings is that communication, leadership, problem-solving, empathy and innovation are now just as important as technical expertise. Participants from academia, the private sector, development organisations and the student community all agreed that climate professionals must be able to work with diverse communities, explain complex issues in simple language, and develop practical solutions suited to local conditions.

Climate adaptation rarely succeeds through technology alone. Renewable energy projects require community acceptance, sustainable farming depends on farmer participation, and disaster preparedness relies on trust and cooperation. The researchers found that professionals who can collaborate across different sectors and adapt ideas to local realities are becoming increasingly valuable as countries pursue greener development.

Education Is Falling Behind the Green Transition

Despite Bangladesh introducing climate-related policies and expanding environmental education, the study finds that higher education has not kept pace with labour market demands. Universities continue to produce graduates with strong academic knowledge, while employers increasingly seek practical experience, interdisciplinary thinking, leadership and communication skills.

The researchers believe this mismatch contributes to graduate unemployment while making it difficult for employers to recruit workers capable of supporting climate adaptation and sustainable development. They argue that adding a few environmental courses will not solve the problem. Instead, universities should redesign curricula around practical learning, industry collaboration and real-world problem-solving so that graduates are better prepared for emerging green careers.

The Missing Skills That Could Shape the Future

Perhaps the study's biggest concern is the limited attention given to what researchers call transformative skills. These include systems thinking, future planning, policy advocacy, interdisciplinary collaboration and the ability to integrate local and indigenous knowledge into climate solutions. Although participants recognised their importance, these competencies received far less emphasis than technical or behavioural skills.

The researchers warn that without these broader capabilities, climate policies may focus only on technology while overlooking governance, social inclusion and community participation. They argue that countries need professionals who understand not only how renewable energy works but also how climate change affects society, livelihoods and vulnerable populations.

While the research focuses on Bangladesh, its conclusions extend far beyond one country. Many developing economies are investing heavily in green growth while relying on education systems designed for traditional industries. The study concludes that building a climate-resilient workforce will require governments, universities, businesses and development organisations to rethink how skills are taught. A successful green transition will depend not only on cleaner technologies but also on people who can lead, communicate, innovate and adapt to an increasingly uncertain climate.