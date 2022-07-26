Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends congratulatory letter to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on his election.
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 26-07-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 15:07 IST
