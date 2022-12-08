Cong leaders Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupinder Hooda, Rajiv Shukla heading to Himachal Pradesh with party inching towards majority in polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
