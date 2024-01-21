Afghanistan crash: Aircraft involved was Dassault Falcon registered in Morocco; it did not belong to any Indian carrier.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 14:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
