International Development News
Development News Edition

Frost & Sullivan: Cybersecurity Market In Asia-Pacific Observes Growth Opportunities From Digital Transformation And Sophisticated Cyber Threats

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 14:46 IST

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have been increasingly adopted across industries due to their multifaceted benefits, from predictive outcomes to advanced data analytics. AI-based cybersecurity has the potential to augment the capabilities of staff and help organizations better manage cyber threats.

With digital transformation a priority for a majority of enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region today, there is a proliferation of connected devices, offering customers convenience, efficient services and better experiences. However, this connectivity also increases the potential risk of cyberattacks for enterprises and users.

Cybercriminals are also using more sophisticated methods to attack organizations. These include polymorphic malware, AI and other automated techniques. Enterprises are struggling with a lack of trained manpower and cybersecurity expertise to counter the more sophisticated attacks.

These increasing challenges in security operations suggest the need for a smarter, more adaptable, automated and predictive security strategy. AI and ML are increasingly being developed by security companies to strengthen their competitiveness using their own AI/ ML algorithms to empower security products and augment the capabilities of existing IT and cybersecurity staff in enterprises.

AI and ML are being incorporated into all stages of cybersecurity to enable enterprises to adopt a smarter, more proactive and automated approach toward cyber defense, including threat prevention/protection, threat detection/hunting, and threat response to predictive security strategies.

Whilst startups have been the most proactive in introducing multiple AI-enabled security technologies into the market, larger security companies have also increasingly incorporated AI and ML into their existing security solutions.

"With cybersecurity solutions powered by AI capabilities, vendors can better support enterprises and their cybersecurity teams with less time and manpower investment and higher efficiency to identify the cybersecurity gaps," noted Amy Lin, Industry Analyst, Cybersecurity, Frost & Sullivan.

Key trends expected to create additional growth opportunities include:

  • Embracing and incorporating AI-enabled capabilities into exiting solutions to intensify the competitive advantage.
  • Supporting a more holistic cybersecurity framework from detection to response and further prediction.
  • Assisting cybersecurity expert teams on operations with lower false-positive rates and enhancing their ability to react.

Frost & Sullivan's recent report, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Security Industry Guide examines smarter security frameworks, use cases of AI-based security solutions and profiling of AI-/ML-driven and AI-/ML-centric cybersecurity companies in the market.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://store.frost.com/artificial-intelligence-ai-based-security-industry-guide-2018.html

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Security Industry Guideis part of Frost & Sullivan's global Cybersecurity Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications, Asia Pacific
P: +65 6890 0926
E: melissa.tan@frost.com

http://www.frost.com

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Efforts being made to paint me with 'saffron', says

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday said the BJP has not invited him to join the party, but insisted efforts were being made to paint him with saffron, the ideological colour the national party is associated with. He accused a section of media...

Chris Pine to play Walter Cronkite in film about eve of JFK's death

Chris Pine has joined director Alfonso Gomez-Rejons movie about the evening of John F Kennedys assassination. The film titled Newsflash will feature Pine in the role of media icon Walter Cronkite, reported The Wrap.The film takes place on N...

Gandhi family will be provided 'Z+' security cover of CRPF on all-India basis: Officials.

Gandhi family will be provided Z security cover of CRPF on all-India basis Officials....

Govt strips Congress's first family -- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka --of SPG security cover: Officials.

Govt strips Congresss first family -- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka --of SPG security cover Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019