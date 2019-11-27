International Development News
D-Link 5G Gateway Receives Taiwan Excellence Award

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 14:00 IST
D-Link Corporation today announced that the DWR-2010 5G NR Enhanced Gateway was honored with the Taiwan Excellence Award 2020 at the 28th annual Taiwan Excellence Award Ceremony. D-Link's DWR-2010 5G NR Enhanced Gateway provides 5G internet connectivity through an 802.11ax/ac/n wireless network, providing users with internet access with speeds 10 times faster than the current LTE standard. Once connected, users can transfer data and stream media at speeds in the Gbps range, even in places where conventional network access is unavailable.

About the Taiwan Excellence Award

Established by the "Ministry of Economic Affairs" in 1993, the Taiwan Excellence Award recognizes outstanding products that provide "innovative value" and are "made in Taiwan". Judges select winning products based on four aspects: R&D, design, quality, and marketing.

More information can be found on the Taiwan Excellence website: https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

