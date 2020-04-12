Left Menu
Development News Edition

Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor of The Goodies dies with COVID-19

PTI | London | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:29 IST
Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor of The Goodies dies with COVID-19
Representative Image

British performer Tim Brooke-Taylor, a member of comedy trio The Goodies, has died after contracting the new coronavirus. He was 79. Brooke-Taylor's agent says he died Sunday morning "from COVID-19." Brooke-Taylor was part of Cambridge University's Footlights revue, the breeding ground of several generations of British comic talent.

He broke into radio and television comedy in the 1960s alongside future Monty Python members John Cleese and Graham Chapman. Brooke-Taylor went on to form The Goodies with Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie. The trio specialized in slightly surreal sketches incorporating visual inventiveness, slapstick and songs. Their song "Funky Gibbon" even became a U.K. top 10 charts hit in 1975.

Their TV show, which ran throughout the 1970s, was a hit in Britain, Australia and New Zealand and developed a cult following in many other countries. "The Goodies" formed part of a golden era of British television comedy in the 1960s and 70s that included "Monty Python's Flying Circus" and "Not the Nine O'Clock News." For more than 40 years, Brooke-Taylor was also a panelist on BBC radio's much loved comic quiz show "I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue." Goodies co-star Garden said Brooke-Taylor was "a funny, sociable, generous man who was a delight to work with. Audiences found him not only hilarious but also adorable." "His loss at this dreadful time is particularly hard to bear," Garden said.

Writer-performer Stephen Fry tweeted: "Just heard the devastating news of the death of Tim Brooke-Taylor. A hero for as long as I can remember, and - on a few golden occasions - a colleague and collaborator on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue. Gentle, kind, funny, wise, warm, but piercingly witty when he chose to be. So sad." Brooke-Taylor is survived by his wife, Christine, and two sons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown : People flout social distancing norms in Karnataka's Bagalkot

The locals in the Killa area of the district were seen flouting social distancing norms on Sunday. The area was sealed by the district administration after it was identified as a containment zone.According to the Union Health Ministry, a co...

COVID-19: WB govt makes wearing mask compulsory in public places

The West Bengal government on Sunday made wearing masks mandatory for people visiting public places, a senior official saidAn order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha Sunday eveningMouth and nose should be covered by...

Ahmed Patel rues spread of hatred on social media

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday took a dim view of what he called the spreading of hatred in society by certain groups amid the coronavirus outbreak, and demanded strict action by government. In a video message posted on Twitte...

With over 21,300 coronavirus deaths, U.S. spends Easter Sunday on lockdown

Americans spent Sunday on lockdown as the U.S. toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic surpassed 21,300 deaths and more than half a million confirmed cases over the Easter weekend. With almost all the country under stay-at-home orders to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020