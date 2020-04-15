Left Menu
Combating COVID-19 : Mime artist in Bhubaneswar creates awareness

A mime artist here spread awareness against coronavirus, urging people to maintain social distance and follow the rules of lockdown.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:38 IST
Mime artist Chittaranjan Satpathay in action at Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

A mime artist here spread awareness against coronavirus, urging people to maintain social distance and follow the rules of lockdown. Dressed in a grey suit and a red cap, the artist used his gesture and placard to convey the message. "Safe distance, save lives; Go Corona Go," read a placard. He also gave a demonstration of how to wash hands and keep safe.

"Besides the enforcement activities, we are giving more importance to the awareness to fight coronavirus," said GS Chakrabarty, police officer. "Our vision behind this initiative is that we want to control the human instinct of unnecessarily touching the face. We ask people to use a handkerchief while sneezing, etc," he said.

"I feel good and people also understand the message," said Chittaranjan Satpathay, the mime artist while speaking to ANI. "The coronavirus is not a big plague. We can defeat it just by following a few precautionary measures, we can fight the disease," he added.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is 11,439, including 1306 cured/discharged and 377 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

