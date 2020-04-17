Left Menu
First Delhi cop to test COVID-19 positive recovers, discharged from hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:25 IST
Listening to recitals of the Bhagwad Gita and keeping himself away from news about coronavirus motivated police official Jeet Singh during his recovery from the dreaded contagious disease. "I have got a new lease of life," said Singh, an assistant sub inspector (ASI) attached to the traffic unit, who was the first policeman from Delhi to test positive for COVID-19. On Friday, the 49-year-old returned to his home following recovery with his neighbours showering flowers on him.

"I felt very good when I recovered and was welcomed by my colleagues and staff who applauded. I feel like I have got a second life. With God's grace, I recovered and my recovery period went smoothly," he told PTI. When he fell sick a few weeks ago, Singh thought he had the common flu and viral fever and stayed at home. But the fever and throat pain refused to go and got worse.

"On April 7, my throat was choked and I couldn't breathe. I felt my end was near. I had high fever of 103-104 degrees Celsius," he recalled. Singh gave his samples for testing on April 7 and was informed the same evening that he had contracted the virus. "I was deployed on picket duty so I don't know who I came contact with and how I was infected with the virus. I had body pain and fever, so I went to AIIMS where doctors advised me for home quarantine for 14 days," he said.

After his test result came positive, he informed his seniors who got him admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. He lost his appetite and was on oxygen support. He was in extreme difficulty from April 7 to 10. By April 10, he started feeling better after his temperature went down. He still had difficulty in breathing and body pain but by April 13, his symptoms disappeared and the medicines given to him were reduced.

"It was a hard time but the tough times have passed successfully. When I was undergoing treatment in hospital, I did not think I was a coronavirus patient. The doctors advised me to not strain and stress on it and instead told me to treat it like any other disease," he said. Following the doctors' advice, he never let the disease bog him down.

"I used to watch Bhagwad Gita (recitals) on YouTube and other religious texts to stay positive and motivated during this tough time. I used to do Devi Kavach paath daily," he said. Singh said he avoided watching the news since it used to be "full of coronavirus and related deaths which would be scary". He would watch the news only once in a day to stay updated. His second test also came positive while he was admitted, but his subsequent tests on April 13 and 15 came negative after which he was discharged.

Singh said he has been asked to take precautions for another 14 days. "I have to take precautions, stay sanitized, drink warm water, wash my clothes in warm water, stay in a separate room for 14 days. There is a full list of instructions I have to adhere to," he said.

