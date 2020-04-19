Left Menu
Marriage plans end in quarantine for youth who cycled from Punjab to UP

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 19-04-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 09:30 IST
When Sonu Kumar Chauhan set out homewards on his bicycle from Ludhiana in Punjab, it was to somehow reach in time for his wedding slated for April 15 in a UP district bordering Nepal. Cycling day and night for almost a week, the 24-year-old along with his three friends covered a distance of 850 km but landed in a quarantine centre here on Sunday last.

His home was still 150 km away in Pipra Rasulpur in Maharajganj distirct. Chauhan, who works in a tiles factory in Ludhiana, and three of his friends set out on bicycles as all other means of transportation were closed down because of the coronavirus lockdown and he had to reach home for his wedding. The four covered a distance of 850 km, cycling day and night for a week, but on Sunday they were caught by the authorities here while entering the district and placed in quarantine.

"Had I reached home, about 150 km from here, there were chances that the wedding would have taken place without any fanfare but the authorities did not allow me to go home despite requests," Chauhan told PTI. However, he quickly adds that health is most important and the wedding can take place later.

SP, Balrampur, Devranjan Verma said that Chauhan and his friends were stopped when they were entering into the district and were sent to a quarantine centre. If their reports come out negative in 14 days time, they will be allowed to go, the SP added.

