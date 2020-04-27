Left Menu
First case of coronavirus reported in Gorakhpur

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:17 IST
A 50-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus here, the first case of the virus in the district, officials said on Monday. Principal of the BRD Medical College, Ganesh Kumar, said the man belonging to Hata Buzurg village was brought to the hospital on Sunday with breathing issues and chest pain.

The man was sent to an isolation ward and was tested for coronavirus. Reports on Sunday night confirmed that he was suffering from the virus, Kumar said. As per reports, the man had returned on Sunday from Delhi where he was admitted in the Safdarjung Hospital for treatment of diabetes and blood pressure.

"Family members and those who came in contact of the man will be quarantined. The entire area in sealed and sanitised,” Commissioner Jayant Narlirkar said.PTI COR SAB DV DV.

