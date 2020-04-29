Telugu film star condoles death of Bollywood actor

Hyderabad, Apr 29 (PTI): Top Telugu film hero Mahesh Babu on Wednesday expressed anguish over the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who had acted in the formers 2006 film Sainikudu. Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP, Mahesh Babu tweeted.

Khan played the role of a villain, as a minister named Pappu Yadav, in Mahesh Babus Sainikudu (soldier). Sainikudu is reportedly the only Telugu film Khan had acted in.