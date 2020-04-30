Punjab, Haryana CMs condole demise of Rishi Kapoor

The chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday condoled the demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. "Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor Ji. An actor par excellence who charmed millions, he will be deeply missed by all. My deepest condolences to his family & fans all over the world. RIP.," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar too expressed grief over the passing away of Rishi Kapoor as well as actor Irrfan Khan, who died on Wednesday. "We have lost two cine stars yesterday it was Irrfan Khan and today it was Rishi Kapoor. Their demise is an irreparable loss to the cine world, their thousands of fans and to the nation," Khattar said in a tweet, describing Khan and Kapoor as versatile actors.

Rishi Kapoor, the romantic star of many a Bollywood film was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday morning. He was 67. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Kapoor's death comes a day after Khan passed away at a Mumbai hospital after a two-year fight with a rare form of cancer. He was buried at the Versova graveyard.