Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab, Haryana CMs condole demise of Rishi Kapoor

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:38 IST
Punjab, Haryana CMs condole demise of Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday condoled the demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. "Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor Ji. An actor par excellence who charmed millions, he will be deeply missed by all. My deepest condolences to his family & fans all over the world. RIP.," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar too expressed grief over the passing away of Rishi Kapoor as well as actor Irrfan Khan, who died on Wednesday. "We have lost two cine stars yesterday it was Irrfan Khan and today it was Rishi Kapoor. Their demise is an irreparable loss to the cine world, their thousands of fans and to the nation," Khattar said in a tweet, describing Khan and Kapoor as versatile actors.

Rishi Kapoor, the romantic star of many a Bollywood film was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday morning. He was 67. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Kapoor's death comes a day after Khan passed away at a Mumbai hospital after a two-year fight with a rare form of cancer. He was buried at the Versova graveyard.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

USAID to provide additional assistance worth USD 3 mn to India to fight COVID-19

The United States government, through the its Agency for International Development USAID, has announced an additional assistance of USD 3 million to India to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In coordination with the Government of India, U...

Fellaini lends struggling Standard Liege 3 million euros: report

Marouane Fellaini will lend his former club Standard Liege three million euros 3.26 million to help them through the coronavirus crisis, Belgian media reported on Thursday. The former Everton and Manchester United midfielder, who now plays ...

Due to curbs, Rishi's body taken to crematorium from hospital

In view of the coronavirus- enforced lockdown, the mortal remains of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor were taken to crematorium straight from the hospital where he died on Thursday morning, said an official. Kapoor 67, who was suffering from ca...

Former Man Utd star Cole starts kidney research fund

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has started a research fund to help improve kidney transplants and patient wellbeing following his own battle against kidney failure. Cole, who won multiple trophies under Alex Ferguson at Old Traf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020