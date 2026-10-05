Cricket-New Zealand's Bracewell shifts to casual contract, eyes BBL opportunity

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 10:43 IST
Cricket-New Zealand's Bracewell shifts to casual contract, eyes BBL opportunity

New Zealand all-rounder ​Michael Bracewell will move ​to a casual ‌contract for ​the 2026-27 season as he pursues an opportunity in Australia's ‌Big Bash League, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Monday. Bracewell, who has played 105 times for New Zealand ‌across all three formats, will feature in ‌the limited-overs series against India beginning this month.

The 35-year-old joins Mark Chapman, Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim ⁠Seifert ​among players ⁠who have opted for the casual contract system, which allows ⁠them to play in high-paying Twenty20 leagues while remaining ​available for national duty. "As a white-ball only player, ⁠this felt like too good of an opportunity to pass ⁠up," ​Bracewell said in a statement.

"I'm still very much committed to the Black Caps and can't ⁠wait to be involved in the upcoming India tour and ⁠future ⁠white-ball series." Batter Nick Kelly will replace Bracewell on NZC's central contract list.

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