Three murder accused surrender before police in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

Three people accused of murdering a village volunteer surrendered before the police on Friday.

ANI | Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:04 IST
The three accused surrendered before police in Andhra Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI

Three people accused of murdering a village volunteer surrendered before the police on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Kona Lakshmana Rao (24) from Kandivalasa village.

The accused are G Chinna Rao, his father, and brother. Saluru Circle Inspector held a press meet on Saturday morning and shared details of the case.

The Circle Inspector said, "Kona Lakshmana Rao from Kandivalasa village was working as village volunteer. G Chinna Rao, who tried for the same job and could not get it, had been quarrelling with Lakshmana Rao." "On April 20, Lakshmana Rao warned Chinna Rao not to roam on roads due to lockdown restrictions. On April 24, Lakshmana Rao went out of the village to get a tractor for sanitation in the village. Chinna Rao saw him, and attacked him along with his father and brother," the Circle Inspector said.

The Circle Inspector further said, "Lakshmana Rao at first was admitted to a private hospital. He approached the police on April 26. The police filed a case under sections 323 and 324 of IPC; and shifted him to a Govt Hospital. From there, he was shifted to Vizianagaram Maharaja Hospital; and next shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) Visakhapatnam." "Lakshmana Rao, who was undergoing treatment at KGH; breathed his last on April 28. Following this, Chinna Rao, his father and brother surrendered with the help of Kandivalasa VRO, last night at Saluru Police Station," the police official added. (ANI)

