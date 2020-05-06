Left Menu
DG orders case to be registered against those spreading rumours about Uttarakhand CM's death

Ashok Kumar, Director General of Crime and Law and Order, Uttarakhand has ordered for a case to be registered against those spreading rumours about the death of Uttarakhand CM on social media, as per information provided by Uttarakhand Police.

Ashok Kumar further said that those spreading spreading fake news on social media will not be spared and will face strict punishment. (ANI)

