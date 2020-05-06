Petrol, diesel prices raised by nearly Rs 3 a litre in Chandigarh

Petrol and diesel prices in Chandigarh will go up by nearly Rs 3 per litre with the Union Territory administration announcing a hike in VAT rate on fuel by five per cent on Wednesday. Petrol in the city now costs Rs 68.62 a litre, a hike of Rs 2.8, and diesel Rs 62.02 per litre, an increase of Rs 2.72. Before the increase in tax, the price of petrol and diesel in Chandigarh was Rs 65.82 and Rs 59.30 a litre respectively. The union administration's decision came a day after the Punjab government raised VAT on the two fuels.

Despite increase in VAC, the fuel prices in Chandigarh continue to be lower than that of Punjab. Prices of petrol and diesel in Mohali stood at Rs 72.58 a litre and Rs 64.05 a litre respectively.