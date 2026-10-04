Nicaragua announces withdrawal from Central American Parliament

Nicaragua ​is withdrawing from the Central ​American Parliament, furthering its isolation on ‌the ​international stage as the country is accused of rampant human rights abuses.

In a statement on Saturday, ‌the foreign ministry said that it had decided to denounce the 1987 treaty establishing the six-country parliament "in the full exercise of its sovereignty". It said the move would ‌take immediate effect. The government of Nicaragua did not immediately respond to ‌a request for further comment.

The action followed a resolution on Friday from the Organization of American States that called on Nicaraguan authorities to free political prisoners and restore civil liberties. Nicaragua ⁠left ​the OAS in ⁠2023, saying the diplomatic organization had become a tool for US interventionism. In 2025, Nicaragua also ⁠said it would withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council following a UN ​report that urged the international community to address human rights violations by Nicaragua.

Nicaragua ⁠has been in the grip of a political crisis since April 2018, when social protests ⁠that ​were suppressed by police resulted in more than 350 deaths, 2,000 injuries and thousands of detentions and people fleeing the country. Last July, the government ⁠run by Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, announced the country would ⁠no longer ⁠hold elections. Ortega has continuously held power since 2007 following an earlier presidential term in the 1980s.