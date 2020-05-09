Wreath-laying ceremony of Police Sub-Inspector held in Chhattisgarh

The wreath-laying ceremony of Police Sub-Inspector Shyam Kishore Sharma who lost his life in an encounter with Naxals, was held here earlier today. Sub-Inspector Sharma lost his life in the encounter near Pardhoni village, under Manpur police station limits. The encounter had taken place between the district police and Naxals on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"The SP received information, and acting immediately on it, forces from three stations were collected and sent to the area, which is around 6 kms away from Manpur, Pardhoni village. Police reached the area, and faced the Naxals. In the encounter SK Sharma lost his life, and four Naxals were killed. We are paying tribute to him today," said DM Awasthi. Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, DGP Chhattisgarh, Anti Naxal ops DG Ashok Juneja, SP Jitendra Shukla, Durg Range IG Vivekanand Sinha, and others were also present in the ceremony. (ANI)