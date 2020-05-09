Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wreath-laying ceremony of Police Sub-Inspector held in Chhattisgarh

The wreath-laying ceremony of Police Sub-Inspector Shyam Kishore Sharma who lost his life in an encounter with Naxals, was held here earlier today.

ANI | Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:17 IST
Wreath-laying ceremony of Police Sub-Inspector held in Chhattisgarh
Wreath-laying ceremony of Police Sub-Inspector SK Sharma held in Chhattisgarh. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The wreath-laying ceremony of Police Sub-Inspector Shyam Kishore Sharma who lost his life in an encounter with Naxals, was held here earlier today. Sub-Inspector Sharma lost his life in the encounter near Pardhoni village, under Manpur police station limits. The encounter had taken place between the district police and Naxals on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"The SP received information, and acting immediately on it, forces from three stations were collected and sent to the area, which is around 6 kms away from Manpur, Pardhoni village. Police reached the area, and faced the Naxals. In the encounter SK Sharma lost his life, and four Naxals were killed. We are paying tribute to him today," said DM Awasthi. Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, DGP Chhattisgarh, Anti Naxal ops DG Ashok Juneja, SP Jitendra Shukla, Durg Range IG Vivekanand Sinha, and others were also present in the ceremony. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Virat, Anushka donate Rs 5L each for Mumbai police welfare

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday informed that India cricket skipper Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma have contributed Rs 5 lakh each for police welfare amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Thank you, imVk...

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Joining the efforts of the government to combat coronavirus, a group of young women equipped with a latest hi-tech machine is conducting fogging in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district. The five women, aged between 18 and 22, have already c...

China releases five prominent labour rights activists

Five prominent labour activists have returned to their homes more than a year after they were arrested in coordinated raids in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, according to people close to them and a Hong Kong-based rights group. In a...

INTERVIEW-Tennis-ATP tour chief not ruling out 2020 return

Despite the growing possibility of a total wipeout of professional tennis this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi is refusing to give up on 2020 just yet.The tennis season was suspended in early March due t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020