Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

PTI | Udhampur | Updated: 09-05-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 17:31 IST
Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Joining the efforts of the government to combat coronavirus, a group of young women equipped with the latest hi-tech machine is conducting fogging in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The five women, aged between 18 and 22, have already covered six villages in the district and are also distributing masks and educating people about COVID-19.

"We are volunteers of NGO 'Team Khalsa' and have managed to get the machine to conduct fogging, especially in remote areas which usually remain unattended," Gagan, the leader of the five-member group, told PTI. She said they have already covered Chhakhar, Vishal Jatta, Sambal, Sui, and Kahjahir villages in the past one week.

"We are targeting one village for sanitization and awareness every day," Gagan said while distributing face masks in Cherry Swail village. Asked about the challenge and the response of their families, she said they are cooperating and appreciating their efforts.

"We had a tough time convincing our parents for permission, as usual, men do this kind of job. But now our families are supporting us," she said. Udhampur district accounted for one coronavirus-related death and 21 COVID-19 cases. Out of these 21 cases, 19 have recovered.

"A lot of girls feel motivated seeing us in action and express their desire to be part of our team which is very encouraging," Gagan said. All the women in the team are students and come from affluent families.

"We leave our homes in the morning and undertake the hectic exercise till the dusk," she said.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

One more child dies due to AES in Bihar

A child died on Saturday due to acute encephalitis syndrome AES, said Dr SK Shahi, Superintendent, Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital SKMCH here. One child has died due to AES in Muzaffarpur. This year, so far 21 cases of AES have co...

Two persons returned from Gulf to Kerala test COVID-19 positive, active cases at 17

Two persons, who returned from abroad to Kerala, have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, taking the the total number of active cases in the state to 17, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday. The duo returned to Kerala from ...

NSD introduces 'theatre for all' with webinar series

The National School of Drama NSD is planning to take theatrical knowledge and experience to every nook and corner of the country through an online series of lectures, demonstrations, master classes and hands-on training sessions. The webina...

COVID-19 challenges: TN forms panel under ex-RBI Guv Rangarajan to improve fiscal position

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday set up a high-level committee headed by former Reserve Bank of India governor C Rangarajan to examine fiscal challenges facing the state owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and suggest the way forward to imp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020