Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Joining the efforts of the government to combat coronavirus, a group of young women equipped with the latest hi-tech machine is conducting fogging in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The five women, aged between 18 and 22, have already covered six villages in the district and are also distributing masks and educating people about COVID-19.

"We are volunteers of NGO 'Team Khalsa' and have managed to get the machine to conduct fogging, especially in remote areas which usually remain unattended," Gagan, the leader of the five-member group, told PTI. She said they have already covered Chhakhar, Vishal Jatta, Sambal, Sui, and Kahjahir villages in the past one week.

"We are targeting one village for sanitization and awareness every day," Gagan said while distributing face masks in Cherry Swail village. Asked about the challenge and the response of their families, she said they are cooperating and appreciating their efforts.

"We had a tough time convincing our parents for permission, as usual, men do this kind of job. But now our families are supporting us," she said. Udhampur district accounted for one coronavirus-related death and 21 COVID-19 cases. Out of these 21 cases, 19 have recovered.

"A lot of girls feel motivated seeing us in action and express their desire to be part of our team which is very encouraging," Gagan said. All the women in the team are students and come from affluent families.

"We leave our homes in the morning and undertake the hectic exercise till the dusk," she said.