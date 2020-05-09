NSD introduces 'theatre for all' with webinar series

The National School of Drama (NSD) is planning to take theatrical knowledge and experience to "every nook and corner" of the country" through an online series of lectures, demonstrations, master classes and hands-on training sessions. The webinar series, starting from Sunday, will offer one of a kind experience to those "who are not in physical contact with the regular theatre practice" given to the nation-wide lockdown during the COVID-19 crisis, Suresh Sharma, Director In charge, NSD announced on Saturday.

"Due to this ongoing pandemic we feel that the artists are feeling very abandoned as they are not getting the chance to perform. Since we all know the act of theatre is all about a working together in a group, but due the ongoing situation this has become impossible. "National School of Drama has initiated an online platform where the people who are sitting at home can connect with us and utilize their time to grab the knowledge. This not only will help to enhance their skills but will also be helpful to release some mental tension created by this pandemic," Sharma said in a statement. The week-long series will involve interactions with theatre veterans like directors Abhilash Pillai, Dinesh Khanna, Abdul Laitf Khatana, actors Rajesh Tailang, Hema Singh, Suman Vaidya, and technologist S Manoharan.

The theatre personalities will discuss topics like techniques of acting, basics of speech, diction, sound and video technology, and working with children in theatre. The series will come to an end on May 17..