Delhi Jal Board approves ₹17,970 crore sewer overhaul, major water supply and Yamuna-cleaning projects

The Delhi Jal Board has taken a series of major decisions to fundamentally change the way Delhi’s water and sewerage services are managed, with a clear focus on accountability, preventive maintenance, and better service for citizens. The biggest decision is the in-principle approval of a ₹17,969.93 crore, 10-year programme to overhaul sewer maintenance across Delhi through a new ‘One Zone, One Operator’ model, according to the release.

Under the proposed system, Delhi will be divided into eight zones, with one operator responsible for the entire sewer network in each zone, including sewer lines, manholes, pumping stations, and complaints. The system will move from reactive, complaint-based repairs to planned preventive maintenance, with geo-tagged inspections and real-time monitoring through a central command centre. It also provides for 100% mechanical and robotic sewer cleaning, as per the release. Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the reform is ultimately about fixing responsibility.

“For a Delhi resident, it should not matter which officer, division, or contractor is responsible for a sewer. If there is a problem, the system should know about it, someone should be responsible for fixing it, and the work should be tracked till it is completed. That is the change we want to bring.” The DJB currently maintains 11,212 km of sewer lines, 6.68 lakh manholes, and 145 pumping stations across 68 Assembly Constituencies. The new model will also link payments to performance, with the objective of faster complaint resolution and fewer sewer overflows.

The Board has also approved a ₹6,044.05 crore project for comprehensive transformation of South Delhi’s water supply infrastructure. The project will cover 247 sq km, 13 UGR command areas, 12 Assembly Constituencies, and 2,44,381 domestic consumers. Smart meters, bulk flow meters, and chlorine and pressure sensors will be introduced for real-time monitoring, accurate metering, and water auditing.

The project targets reliable continuous water supply, zero contamination, and reduction of non-revenue water below 15%. “We are not looking at water supply only in terms of laying more pipes. We have to know where water is going, where it is being lost, and whether the pressure and quality are right. Technology will help us make the system more accountable and efficient,” Parvesh Sahib Singh said.

Apart from the Chandrawal and Wazirabad WTP command areas, the rest of Delhi has been divided into six zones — South, South-West, West, North-West, East, and North-East. Administrative approvals were already accorded for the West and South-West zones, entailing an investment of ₹11,427 crore for comprehensive transformation of the water supply infrastructure of West and South-West Delhi, including 15 years of O&M. For the remaining three zones also, the consultant has been engaged.

To strengthen sewage treatment and support the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, the Board has approved the invitation of tenders for 13 new Sewage Treatment Plants with a combined capacity of 328 MGD, with an estimated cost of ₹7,373 crore under NMCG funding. A separate 5.5 MGD decentralised STP at Nayabans, Narela, costing ₹123.23 crore, has already been awarded.

“We have to stop untreated sewage from reaching the drains in the first place. Expanding treatment capacity is an important part of the work,” the Minister said. The long-pending Wazirabad Water Supply Project has also received fresh momentum. The Board has given administrative approval for an estimated ₹1,214.58 crore package that includes a new 80 MGD water treatment plant, automated raw-water intake, and 15 years of operation and maintenance, along with rehabilitation of the existing 40 MGD plant.

An ADB top-up loan of ₹3,505 crore has also been approved for a further 60 MGD plant, transmission upgrades, SCADA systems, and distribution improvements. The Board has approved the Delhi Water & Sewer (Tariff and Metering) Regulations, 2026, replacing the 2012 rules. The new framework simplifies water and sewer connections, rationalises charges, provides clearer billing provisions, and expands digital service options. Rebates are also proposed for households adopting rainwater harvesting and wastewater recycling.

The Board has approved ₹65.49 crore for rebuilding 25 Water Emergency Centres across Delhi as modern, secure, and digitally enabled facilities. Individual water connections may be sanctioned to a dwelling/non-domestic unit where technically feasible and prescribed conditions are met, irrespective of building height. Consumers must provide adequate water storage below 17.5 metres in height, or as prescribed.

It has also moved forward with implementation of the Rainwater Harvesting Policy, 2026, linking groundwater recharge with flood management and bringing government buildings under mandatory compliance. “Delhi needs a water system that works not only when everything is normal, but also when there is heavy rain, a sewer overflow, a tanker emergency, or a breakdown. These decisions are about building that kind of system, where planning, technology, and accountability work together,” Parvesh Sahib Singh said. (ANI)