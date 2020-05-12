Left Menu
Acting prime minister of Kosovo returns to work after a colleague tested negative for the virus

PTI | Pristina | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:21 IST
Kosovo's acting prime minister has returned to his office after the person suspected of being exposed to the virus tested negative, his spokesman said Tuesday. Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti “has returned to the regular working regime” and he has not been tested of the virus because “the suspected person he had contacted resulted negative,” said Perparim Kryeziu, a government spokesperson.

A day earlier Kurti said he was quarantining himself at home following contacts with a possible virus-infected official. Kosovo has eased some of its lockdown measures, but it is still with closed borders and many businesses remain shut.

As of Tuesday, Kosovo has had 28 confirmed virus deaths and about 900 confirmed cases..

