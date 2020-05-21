Left Menu
Development News Edition

Javadekar to speak on all community radios on COVID-related issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:04 IST
Javadekar to speak on all community radios on COVID-related issues

In a novel outreach initiative, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar will speak on community radios on Friday on COVID-19-related issues as part of the government's efforts to connect with all sections in the country. The talk will be simultaneously broadcast on all community radio stations of the country, an official statement said.

The talk will be broadcast in two segments, one of each in Hindi and English. Listeners can also tune in to FM Gold (100.1 MHz) to listen to the minister, at 7:30 PM in Hindi and at 9:10 PM in English, it said. "The move comes as the government makes earnest efforts to reach all sections of the country for COVID related communication," the statement said.

There are around 290 community radio stations in the country and together they provide a massive platform to reach the grassroots population, it said. The talk is aimed at harnessing their power to reach the people in the remote corners of India.

This is the first time the minister will address listeners of all community radio stations simultaneously. During the talk, the minister will also answer questions from community radio stations.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Boston Uprising sign local prospect mikeyy

The struggling Boston Uprising continued their midseason roster changes with the signing of main tank Michael mikeyy Konicki on Thursday. The 19-year-old Stonington, Conn., native most recently played for Noble in Overwatch Contenders, and ...

233 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, 17 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district reached 9,449 on Thursday after 233 new patients were detected, a senior health official said. Out of 24 COVID-19 patients who died in Gujarat since previous evening, 17 died in hospital...

Students can avail credits for MOOC courses offered on HRD's Swayam platform: UGC tells univs

The University Grants Commission UGC has directed universities and colleges to use the 82 undergraduate and 42 postgraduate Massive Open Online Courses MOOC available on the HRD Ministrys Swayam platform for credit transfer. The courses, ap...

Myanmar doctor charged for insulting monks over sex education

A Myanmar doctor who criticized conservative Buddhist monks has been charged with insulting religion, officials said on Thursday, as a debate heats up over a proposal to teach sex education at school. Kyaw Win Thant, 31, was arrested on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020