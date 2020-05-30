Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN announces further easing of curbs for shooting TV serials

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-05-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:31 IST
TN announces further easing of curbs for shooting TV serials

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced further relaxation in curbs for shooting of TV serials, allowing more professionals to be employed on the sets. Chief Minister K Palaniswami recalled he had earlier allowed filming of TV serials on May 21 with a maximum of 20 actors and technicians but said the industry had pleaded to enhance the number.

Two industry bodies had informed the government that it was not possible to shoot serials with the said cap of 20 professionals, he said in a statement. "Heeding their request, a maximum of 60 actors and technicians can be employed for the shoots from May 31," he said.

A one-time approval should be obtained from Chennai Corporation Commissioner or District Collector, based upon the jurisdiction, before commencement of the shooting, he said. Those involved in the making of the serials should follow all "restrictions" imposed by the Central and state governments "without fail" and the producers should ensure that, he said.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

BCI deprecates 'sustained attack' on SC by some senior lawyers, ex-judges

The Bar Council of India BCI Saturday deprecated the sustained and synchronized attack on the Supreme Court allegedly by some senior advocates and former judges and termed it as a conspiracy to weaken and browbeat the institution. The apex ...

390 domestic flights carried over 35,000 passengers on Saturday till 5PM: Puri

A total of 390 domestic flights carrying 35,293 passengers operated in India till 5 PM on Saturday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Domestic services were suspended in India due to a coronavirus lockdown and resumed after a...

Hospitality sector welcomes govt's decision to allow re-opening of hotels, restaurants

The beleaguered hospitality sector has welcomed the governments decision to allow hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services to re-open from June 8. Apex industry body Federation of Hotel Restaurant Associations of India FHRAI said...

2 astronauts suit up for historic launch of SpaceX rocket

Despite more storms in the forecast, two NASA astronauts suited up Saturday for a history-making launch into orbit aboard a rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musks SpaceX company. With the flight already delayed three days by bad weath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020