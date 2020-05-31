Left Menu
Women among 10 injured in clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-05-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 15:53 IST
At least 10 people, including women, were injured in a clash between two groups over a minor dispute at Miranpur town here, police said. Two neighbours -- Umer Ahmad and Niraj -- had an altercation over some issue. Later, their supporters also came in that turned into a violent clash in which stones, batons and sharp weapons were used against each other, they said.

Apart from the two, the injured persons comprise Yakub, Anis, Shabnam, Bittu, Sorabh, Sushila, Raghubir and Shyamo who were all shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, police added. On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Security has been tightened in the area and extra police force has been deployed in the locality as a precautionary measure..

