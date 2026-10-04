Germany's Merz arrives in Kyiv, pledges support for Ukraine

​Germany's Chancellor ​Friedrich Merz arrived ‌in Kyiv ​on Sunday, accompanied by CEOs ‌from German defence companies, in a show of support for President ‌Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid escalating Russian ‌attacks on Ukrainian cities. "I travelled to Kyiv today because Ukraine needs ⁠all ​our support ⁠in the coming weeks," Merz said, ⁠saying that Russian forces were bombings ​towns, residential buildings and heating plants. "If ⁠Russia is not stopped, sooner ⁠or ​later its war machine will turn against us."

"I will ⁠tell President Zelenskyy today: 'You can ⁠continue to ⁠count on our help,'" Merz added.