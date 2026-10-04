Germany's Merz arrives in Kyiv, pledges support for Ukraine
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on Sunday, accompanied by CEOs from German defence companies, in a show of support for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid escalating Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. "I travelled to Kyiv today because Ukraine needs all our support in the coming weeks," Merz said, saying that Russian forces were bombings towns, residential buildings and heating plants. "If Russia is not stopped, sooner or later its war machine will turn against us."
"I will tell President Zelenskyy today: 'You can continue to count on our help,'" Merz added.