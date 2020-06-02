Punjab CM launches song as part of drive to check coronavirus

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday launched a song featuring several prominent personalities like Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and singer Gurdas Maan as part of an awareness drive to tackle coronavirus. Urging people to come forward and complement state’s efforts in disseminating information about preventive measures, the CM said with their cooperation, Punjab has been successful in controlling the spread of the virus to a great extent. The war, however, has not ended, he said, urging people to remain vigilant and keep following social distancing norms.

The song features Punjab Police Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh, whose hand was chopped off by a group of Nihangs in Punjab’s Patiala. The song has been sung by Punjabi music director and singer B Praak, said an official release. The song is a unique initiative to give the message of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks while going out and washing hands regularly to achieve 'fateh' (victory) over COVID-19, it said.

Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda besides Punjabi entertainment industry personalities like Gippy Grewal, Ammy Virk, Jazzy B, Binnu Dhillon, Pammi Bai, Jasbir Jassi, Rajwir Jawanda, Rubina Bajwa Kulwinder Billa and Karamjit Anmol are also featuring in the song. The song, which has been uploaded on the Facebook page of the CM, also featured prominent sportspersons such as cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Anjum Moudgill and Avneet Sidhu.

It will be broadcast on various television and radio channels..