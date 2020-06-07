Left Menu
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dead

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-06-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:49 IST
Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to a cardiac arrest at a city hospital on Sunday, his family said. The 39-year old actor complained of restlessness following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he passed away, his family members said.

Chiranjeevi Sarja, the grandson of noted Kannada actor Shakti Prasad and nephew of multilingual film actor Arjun Sarja, had acted in 22 films. Chiranjeevi had made his debut with the movie 'Vayuputra,' which was a home production of Sarja family.

His recent movie was 'Shivarjuna' where he starred along with Amrutha Iyengar and Akshatha Srinivas in the lead. He had married actress Meghana Raj two years ago.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of Chiranjeevi Sarja and said he was a popular actor and was blessed with great talent. Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah also condoled the actor's death.

