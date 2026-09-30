Romanian PM-designate Muresan loses confidence vote, prolonging political crisis

Romania's Prime Minister-designate Siegfried Muresan failed to win a parliamentary vote of confidence on Wednesday, extending a political crisis that threatens the country's investment grade rating.

Muresan, 45, a respected lawmaker ‌in the European Parliament, is the third failed prime minister nomination by Romania's centrist President Nicusor Dan since a pro-European broad coalition government collapsed nearly five months ago. Muresan secured 182 votes against the 233 he needed. Wednesday's vote raises the possibility of the hard-right Alliance for ‌Uniting Romanians (AUR), which is critical of the European Union, NATO and aid to Ukraine, forming a new ruling majority with the ‌leftist Social Democrats (PSD).

Analysts have said such an outcome would raise concerns about Romania's efforts to cut its budget deficit, proportionally the largest in the EU,getting derailed. The leftists, currently the largest party in parliament, toppled the coalition government they were a part of in early May. Earlier this week, the Social Democrats said ⁠they ​no longer ruled out forming a ⁠government with AUR.

AUR, which leads opinion surveys with 40%, more than double PSD's support, has been pushing for snap elections but also did not rule out ⁠cooperating with the leftists. Muresan had won the backing of the three centre-right parties from the former pro-European coalition. They have mostly ruled out governing ​with the leftists again.

Under Romanian law, if two nominations for prime minister fail to win a vote of confidence, ⁠the president can dissolve parliament and call a snap election, but Dan has repeatedly said that would be his last option. Analysts expect him to make further attempts ⁠at ​nominating a prime minister.

"If all else fails, the last resort would be a government of technocrats by the end of the year, one that will not be able to do much without a parliamentary majority," said Sergiu Miscoiu, a political science professor ⁠at Babes-Bolyai University. The Romanian leu was flat against the euro on Wednesday as the outcome of the vote was priced ⁠in, but the currency is down ⁠3.5% this year, underperforming central and eastern European peers.

Ratings agencies have said that Romania's ability to approve a 2027 budget that includes further cuts to the deficit will be key for the country ‌to retain its ‌sovereign rating on the last rung of investment grade.