Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telugu film industry delegation discusses issues with CM

The state government said it would allow re-opening of cinemas only after the Centre issues relevant guidelines, post-COVID-19 lockdown.The main request made by Chiranjeevi and was the waiver of minimum fixed power charges for cinemas as they remained shut due to the lockdown.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:17 IST
Telugu film industry delegation discusses issues with CM

(EDS: REMOVING WORDS FROM PARA VI) Amaravati, June 9 (PTI): A delegation of the Telugu film industry, led by veteran actor K Chiranjeevi, held a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday and discussed issues concerning the film world. The state government said it would allow re-opening of cinemas only after the Centre issues relevant guidelines, post-COVID-19 lockdown.

The main request made by Chiranjeevi and was the waiver of minimum fixed power charges for cinemas as they remained shut due to the lockdown. The delegation also wanted release of pending subsidy for small films.

"The Chief Minister has promised to take steps for the revival of the Telugu film industry. He assured us that necessary guidelines will be issued for resuming film- shooting in the state, the veteran actor told reporters after the meeting. "We thank the Chief Minister for agreeing to waive the fixed power charges for cinemas, Chiranjeevi said.

Besides, they sought flexible pricing of cinema tickets, which, Jagan said, would be considered. "This will help the industry tide over the crisis," Chiranjeevi said.

State Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani) said the Chief Minister considered the film industrys requests positively. "They wanted subsidy for small films released and the Chief Minister agreed to do it soon. Regarding re-opening of theatres, a decision will be taken based on the Centres orders," Nani said.

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu, directors S S Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas and others were part of the delegation..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Over 19k migrant returnees have been provided work by PWD: Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday that over 19,000 migrants who returned to the state from other parts of the country have been provided employment by the Public Works Department in road development and other proj...

PM Modi discusses COVID-19 pandemic with Philippines president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and assured that Indias well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products would continue to be d...

Maruti cuts production by 98 pc in May amid coronavirus pandemic

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Tuesday said it has cut production by 97.54 per cent in May at 3,714 units amid coronavirus pandemic, according to a regulatory filing by the company. The company had produced a total...

Protesters heartened by swift reform, but vow broader change

In the two weeks since George Floyds killing, police departments have banned chokeholds, Confederate monuments have fallen and officers have been arrested and charged amid large global protests against violence by police and racism. The mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020