AP govt permits film-shooting from July 15: Actor Chiranjeevi

"The Chief Minister has agreed to allow film- shootings in the state from July 15 and responded positively over the issues related to Tollywood," an official statement quoting Chiranjeevi having told the media said.The Chief Minister has assured the government would reconsider allotment of 300 acres in Visakhapatnam to Tollywood which was already allotted by former Chief Minister, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he said, adding the land would be useful to build studios and set up outdoor units.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:43 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government has agreed to allow film-shooting in the state from July 15 and also allot land for setting up of studios in Visakhapatnam, Telugu star Chiranjeevi said on Tuesday. A delegation of Telugu film industry, led by the actor, called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence here.

The delegation thanked him for providing single- window permission for the shootings in the state and also presented their views to develop the Telugu film industry. "The Chief Minister has agreed to allow film- shootings in the state from July 15 and responded positively over the issues related to Tollywood," an official statement quoting Chiranjeevi having told the media said.

The Chief Minister has assured the government would reconsider allotment of 300 acres in Visakhapatnam to Tollywood which was already allotted by former Chief Minister, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he said, adding the land would be useful to build studios and set up outdoor units. Responding to the industry's needs, the Chief Minister told the delegation to set up studios and other production facilities in Visakhapatnam city as the state government is going to extend support by all means, the statement said.

"The Chief Minister assured to provide land in Vizag for the film industry, for setting up of studios and other production facilities...The government also agreed to provide land for housing plots for the celebrities who wish to settle in Vizag," Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Nani said. The main request made by the delegation was the waiver of minimum fixed power charges for cinemas as they remained shut due to the lockdown.

The delegation also wanted release of pending subsidy for small films. "The Chief Minister has promised to take steps for the revival of the Telugu film industry. He assured us that necessary guidelines will be issued for resuming film- shooting in the state, Chiranjeevi said.

"We thank the Chief Minister for also agreeing to waive the fixed power charges for cinemas," the veteran star added. Besides, they sought flexible pricing of cinema tickets which, Jagan said, would be considered.

"This will help the industry tide over the crisis," Chiranjeevi said..

