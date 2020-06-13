Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengali filmmaker dons doctor's hat to treat patients in cyclone-hit Sundarbans

I am filled with so much pride as I see the work of all these young men and women..." PTI SUS ACD ACD. "In this 'Krantikal' (critical juncture), any conscientious person cannot just remain indifferent," he said.Mukherjee's effort has been appreciated by people associated with the Bengali film industry.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-06-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 18:22 IST
Bengali filmmaker dons doctor's hat to treat patients in cyclone-hit Sundarbans
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bengali filmmaker Kamaleswar Mukherjee, also a qualified doctor, is treating patients in Cyclone Amphan-ravaged Sundarbans region of West Bengal. He had been a full-time medical practitioner, having worked in state-run and private hospitals, before taking a plunge into the world of cinema in 2011 and directing several critically-acclaimed movies.

The director of movies like 'Urochithi', 'Meghe Dhaka Tara', 'Chander Pahar' and 'Amazon Obhijaan' said he was moved by the developments of 2019-20, starting with the anti-CAA protests followed by the COVID-19 outbreak and then Cyclone Amphan. The last left behind a trail of devastation in the Sundarbans. "I was part of a community kitchen organised in Kolkata by students and youth for people hit by the lockdown.

After Cyclone Amphan struck Sundarbans, I decided to put to use my experience as a doctor," Mukherjee told PTI on Saturday. He joined hands with groups like the West Bengal Doctors' Forum and the Shramajibi Swasthyo Udyog to help the affected people.

"I am just a foot soldier. I have been able to attend only a few of the 35 health camps organised by these groups. From treating patients to ensuring maintenance of social distancing in queues and helping in manual work, we work as a team of health workers in the camps," he said.

Mukherjee had been to areas in the Sundarbans like Patharpratima and Raidighi and has plans to visit Hasnabad on Sunday. "We will continue reaching out to people in the worst-affected areas of South and North 24 Parganas districts," he said.

Mukherjee, who was a student of Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, said he is happy to see voluntary organisations and college students rushing to the aid of the people in distress, both due to the lockdown and Cyclone Amphan. "In this 'Krantikal' (critical juncture), any conscientious person cannot just remain indifferent," he said.

Mukherjee's effort has been appreciated by people associated with the Bengali film industry. Filmmaker Anik Dutta wrote on Facebook, "Proud of you Kamal. I am filled with so much pride as I see the work of all these young men and women..." PTI SUS ACD ACD.

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

One Piece Chapter 982 updates: Raw scans reveal what you can see on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

5-yr-old raped by neighbour in UP's Bahraich

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in the village under the Khairaghat Police Station limits on Friday night, they said.The girl was sleeping along w...

China to offer tests, ventilators to Africa

African leaders say China will ensure the supply of 30 million testing kits and 10,000 ventilators each month for the African continent as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates there. A statement by the South African presidents office says t...

Right-wing and and anti-racism protesters scuffle in Britain

Anti-racism protesters rallied around Britain on Saturday, with scuffles breaking out in London where counter-demonstrators also came out to protect monuments targeted for their links to colonial history. Statues of historical figures inclu...

19 coronavirus patients died in Punjab since June 1; Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana worst hit

Nineteen coronavirus patients have succumbed to the infection in Punjab since June 1 while Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar remain among the worst affected districts in the state, according to the available data. Nine of the 19 fatalities t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020