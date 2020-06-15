Kerala CM's daughter ties the knot with DYFI President

T Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday tied the knot with Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) National President Mohammed Riyas in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. The wedding was organised at the Cliff House, Chief Minister's residence with close friends and family as attendees.

Veena works in the IT sector as managing director of Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a start-up company based in Bengaluru. While Riyas is the all-India president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M). This is the second marriage of both Riyas and Veena. Earlier, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor shared details of the conversation he had with Kerala chief minister in a tweet. "Finally, took the opportunity to convey my blessings for his daughter's marriage tomorrow. Life must go on amid a pandemic, and "love in the time of COVID" carries a special joy!" he said. (ANI)