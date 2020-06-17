Left Menu
Development News Edition

YSRCP budget a bundle of 'lies and betrayals': Chandrababu Naidu

TDP President and Andhra Pradesh opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu flayed the Jaganmohan Reddy Government for "not showing any commitment or assurance" in its budget for 2020-21 to make genuine efforts to uplift the poor and usher in balanced growth in the State.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-06-2020 04:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 04:16 IST
YSRCP budget a bundle of 'lies and betrayals': Chandrababu Naidu
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)flies. Image Credit: ANI

TDP President and Andhra Pradesh opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu flayed the Jaganmohan Reddy Government for "not showing any commitment or assurance" in its budget for 2020-21 to make genuine efforts to uplift the poor and usher in balanced growth in the State. Naidu said, "The ruling YCP neglected good governance in the past one year and now focusing on turning its falsehoods into truths in a bid to further cover up the massive destruction it has done so far. The budget is full of wrong claims, lies, and betrayals going by how the Government fulfilled only 59.6 per cent promises as against 90 per cent being claimed by the Finance Minister."

Addressing a virtual press conference, Naidu strongly opposed the chief minister and his party MLAs not wearing face masks in Tuesday's Assembly session which sent a very wrong signal to the society. The TDP chief said that the previous TDP Government spent Rs. 19,976 crore for capital expenditure in 2018-`19 while the YCP regime could spend only Rs. 12,865 crore.

Naidu said, "The Government failed to spend the allocations it made for the crucial agriculture and irrigation sectors in 2019-20. While the previous TDP government spent Rs. 14,000 crore for irrigation in 2018-19, the YCP spent only Rs. 4,900 crore only during 2019-20. But it was making tall claims of aiming to complete all projects in the next four years." Naidu blamed the chief minister's bankrupt policies for the decline in agricultural growth rate to just 8 per cent as against 11 per cent during TDP time which was despite drought and other problems. With its committed efforts, the TDP was able to achieve double digit overall growth rate during its regime while the same has come down to 8.16 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Turkish warplanes strike Kurdish targets in northern Iraq

Turkeys Defence Ministry said its warplanes struck Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraqs Haftanin region on Wednesday, the second such operation launched against the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK in recent days. Our heroic commandos are ...

U.S. unions urge Mexico to defend workers' rights after labor advocate's arrest

Pressure is growing for Mexican authorities to release prominent labor lawyer Susana Prieto, arrested a week ago at a protest, with two U.S. unions concerned about a rights clampdown ahead of a new regional trade deal.Prieto, who last year ...

N.Korea rejects South's offer of envoys, vows to redeploy troops to border

North Korea said on Wednesday it had rejected South Koreas offer to send special envoys to ease escalating bilateral tensions, and vowed to redeploy troops to demilitarised border units in the latest step towards nullifying inter-Korean pea...

Some Amazon villagers eschew drugs for COVID-19, take 'toothache plant' herbal tea

Some villagers in the eastern Amazon are spurning Brazilian government advice to take the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to keep the novel coronavirus at bay and are drinking tea of jamb, also known as the toothache plant.Maria de Nazar Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020