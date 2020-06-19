Kerala CM condoles demise of Malayalam screenwriter KR Sachidanandan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveyed his condolences over the demise of Malayalam screenwriter and director KR Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy, who passed away in Thrissur, Kerala on Thursday. Pinarayi Vijayan said that due to the untimely demise of Sachy, Malayalam cinema has lost a talented artist.

Sachy who was 48-year-old, died after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur. Sachy had undergone a hip replacement surgery and few hours post the operation, he suffered a cardiac arrest, according to the hospital.

He has directed Prithviraj starter 'Ayyappannum Koshiyum' recently which had become a hit and won much applause for its unique narrative and portrait of a police officer played by actor Biju Menon. A theatre artist, Sachy made his directorial debut with Anarkali starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. His collaboration with writer Sethu produced popular movies such as Chocolate (2007), Robinhood (2009), Makeup Man (2011) and Seniors (2012). (ANI)