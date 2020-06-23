Petrol price increased by 20 paise, diesel by 55 paise in Delhi

Fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies again on Tuesday. Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 79.76 per litre and Rs 79.40 per litre respectively in Delhi.

The price of petrol is increased by 20 paise a litre while that of diesel by 55 paise a litre.

Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs. (ANI)