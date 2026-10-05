Mexico demands evidence of alleged cross-border shots after US ambassador comments
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday that she has requested evidence regarding allegations of gunfire directed from the Mexican border toward the US, following remarks made by ambassador Ronald Johnson.
"Shots were fired at US Coast Guard personnel" in the border area, Johnson said Sunday on X. His remarks were in response to a post by Mexico's defense ministry announcing the deployment of 500 army and National Guard troops to the border in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas.