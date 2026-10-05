Mexico demands evidence of alleged cross-border shots after US ambassador comments

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 20:35 IST
Mexico demands evidence of alleged cross-border shots after US ambassador comments

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said ‌on Monday that she has requested evidence regarding allegations of ‌gunfire directed from the Mexican border ‌toward the US, following remarks made by ambassador Ronald Johnson.

"Shots were ⁠fired ​at ⁠US Coast Guard personnel" in ⁠the border area, Johnson said Sunday ​on X. His remarks were in ⁠response to a post by ⁠Mexico's ​defense ministry announcing the deployment of 500 army ⁠and National Guard troops to the ⁠border ⁠in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas.

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