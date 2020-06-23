Left Menu
Delhi Police constable becomes a rage on social media with ‘Teri Mitti’ song

Constable Rajat Rathore, who joined the police service at the age of 19 years, says he wants to make a career in Bollywood. Rathore also got a word of praise from actor Akshay Kumar. I want to sing songs for Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi,” he says enthusiastically.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:15 IST
Delhi Police constable becomes a rage on social media with 'Teri Mitti' song

A 22-year-old Delhi Police constable is winning hearts on social media after his song “Teri Mitti” for coronavirus warriors went viral, with many popular personalities praising the song and the singer. Constable Rajat Rathore, who joined the police service at the age of 19 years, says he wants to make a career in Bollywood. “People related to the song and congratulated me. Azeem Dhyaani sir, music supervisor, commented on my post and B Praak sir, the singer of the song, messaged me on Instagram. My favourite singer is Arijit Singh and I want to become a playback singer in Bollywood,” he says. ‘Teri Mitti’ is a patriotic Hindi song, written by Manoj Muntashir , and sung by B Praak. It was released in March 2019 and featured on the soundtrack of the 2019 film Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. Rathore also got a word of praise from actor Akshay Kumar. “Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different. Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings,” Kumar tweeted. Rathore says he is happy that the actor acknowledged him. “I am happy that finally Akshay Kumar tweeted the video. I am eagerly waiting for a chance to make a career in Bollywood. I want to sing songs for Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi,” he says enthusiastically. Rathore’s father, who was also a Delhi Police constable, died in 2015. Rathore left his graduation at Ramjas College of Delhi University in 2017 and joined Delhi Police at the age of 19 years. He is posted at the Second Batallion of the Delhi Police.

He says that his life has changed after he uploaded the video of his song on social media on April 27. “Earlier, I had 500 followers on Instagram, but now 7,500 people are following me. There were 100 people who were following me on Twitter, but after Akshay Kumar tweeted the video, the number has gone up to 1,000. “I will try to strike the balance between music and my job. I got a good response from my senior officers as well. I always wanted to pursue music as my career and I practice it during my leisure time,” Rathore adds. PTI NIT SRY

