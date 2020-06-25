TDP leaders detained for trying to protest on Praja Vedika demolition anniversary

TDP leaders, trying to hold a protest on the occasion of the anniversary of the demolition of Praja Vedika, have been detained on Thursday. The protest was planned on the first anniversary of the demolition of 'Praja Vedika', a public grievance redressal hall built near the residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. TDP leaders gathered at the site of the demolished Praja Vedika.

The police set up barricades and did not allow any protests. Heated words were exchanged between the police and TDP leaders. Some of the TDP leaders are detained and taken away. Meanwhile, some TDP leaders who tried to hold a protest rally with banners were prevented from doing so. (ANI)