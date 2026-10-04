Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, including four women, health officials say

An Israeli airstrike killed at least five Palestinians, including four women, in an apartment building in Gaza City early on Saturday, health and civil defence service officials said. Among the dead were a Christian mother, ‌Maisa Abu Dawoud, and her daughter Mary, medics and the church said.

The Israeli military said later on Saturday that it carried out an overnight strike on an apartment in Gaza in an attempt to kill Ali al-Amoudi. Hamas sources said al-Amoudi leads the Hamas political office in Gaza. It was not immediately clear whether that ‌was the same strike that killed the five Palestinians. The military said the results of the strike were under review, while Hamas did not immediately comment.

The ‌strike that killed the five Palestinians destroyed the apartment building and started a fire. "We were asleep and suddenly heard continuous strikes and heavy explosions. The children woke up startled and started running and screaming," said witness Ahmed al-Dahdouh.

"We ran out and found that our neighbour's house was struck and there were dismembered martyrs, women, men and children. We started to pull them out; ⁠they were ​scattered under the rubble," he told Reuters. Israel, which ⁠says Hamas has been rearming and launching attacks in violation of the ceasefire, has stepped up strikes on the group in recent weeks.

Hamas has denied trying to carry out attacks or ⁠rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace deal. Last year's US-brokered Gaza ceasefire calls for eventual reconstruction of the territory. But little progress has been made ​towards implementing a deal to end the conflict that includes terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops.

FUNERAL IN GAZA CITY Friends, ⁠including Muslims, and relatives gathered at the Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City to pay their respects during the funeral of the Christian mother and daughter. Christians make up just 1% of Gaza's ⁠more ​than 2 million population.

"Today is essentially the worst day of my life. I lost my mother and my grandmother today," said Fouad al-Najjar. In a statement later on Saturday, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem mourned Maisa Abu Dawoud and her daughter, Mary, extending condolences to their family.

"We pray for an end ⁠to the war and bombardment, for the protection of civilian lives, and for a just peace in which the people of Gaza can feel secure ⁠for their children and loved ones. May ⁠their memory be eternal,” the Patriarchate said. Gaza health officials have said at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since last October's ceasefire. Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over ‌the same period.