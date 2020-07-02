Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Four die of suffocation in newly constructed well

A father-son duo and two other persons died of suffocation after inhaling some harmful gas in a newly constructed well in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Thursday, police said.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:36 IST
Maha: Four die of suffocation in newly constructed well

A father-son duo and two other persons died of suffocation after inhaling some harmful gas in a newly constructed well in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at Kanhartola village in Amgaon tehsil around 9 am.

Village resident Atmaram Bhandarkar (62) constructed a new well in his premises and kept a puja ceremony on Thursday morning before starting use of the water body. To purify the well, he put a mixture of bleaching powder, alum and some other chemicals in its water on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, his son entered deep into the well to remove a water motor pump installation and fell unconscious. Bhandarkar then stepped into the well to save his son, but he also fell unconscious and did not come out, assistant police inspector Rajkumar Dunage said.

Their two neighbours then went into the water body to save them, but they also fell unconscious and died, the police official said. On being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and the bodies were later fished out.

It is suspected that the chemicals put in the well generated some harmful gas, which the four victims inhaled and died of suffocation, the police said, adding that further investigation was on. Besides Atmaram Bhandarkar, the other deceased were identified as his son Jhanaklal Atmaram Bhandarkar (36), and neighbours Raju Bhaiyalal Bhandarkar (35) and Dhanraj Laxman Gaidhani (40), he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Russia jails think-tanker for 7 years for selling secrets to German firm

A Russian court jailed a Russian think-tank expert specialising in military affairs to seven years on Thursday after convicting him of treason for allegedly selling secrets to a German consulting firm. The court in Saint Petersburg said Vla...

China reports three new COVID-19 cases

China is reporting three newly confirmed cases of coronavirus, and says just one of them involved local transmission in the capital of Beijing. The report Thursday appears to put the country where the virus was first detected late last year...

UK court documents reveal Meghan Markle’s 'emotional distress'

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, felt unprotected in the face of emotionally distressing articles written in the British media about her, according to court documents in an ongoing UK High Court battle. The 38-year-old former American ...

Motor racing-Hamilton says 'silence' criticism was not aimed at F1 rivals

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton says he was not targeting Formula One rivals when he condemned the sports silence on racial injustice and the lack of diversity.Hamilton, who starts his bid for a record equalling seventh title in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020