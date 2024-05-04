Chemical Unit Fire Contained in Gondia; Two Godowns Affected
Two chemical godowns in Gondia, Maharashtra, were destroyed by a fire on Saturday, causing Rs 50 lakh in damages. The blaze started at 7:30am and lasted four hours. Pradyuman Bajaj, one of the owners, was injured while trying to contain the fire. A short circuit is suspected as the cause.
Two godowns of a chemical firm were gutted in a fire in Gondia in Maharashtra on Saturday, an official said.
The unit is situated in Fulchur and the blaze, which started at 7:30am, was doused four hours later, he said.
''Goods worth Rs 50 lakh were destroyed. One of the owners of the facility, Pradyuman Bajaj, sustained injuries while trying to control the fire and has been hospitalised,'' he said.
Prime facie, the blaze may have been caused by a short circuit, the official added.
Speaking to PTI, Avinash Bajaj, part of the family that owns the unit, said two godowns having raw materials like resin, packaging items and chemical drums were gutted.
