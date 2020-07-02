Auditorium to be named after Garhwali folk singer Jeet Singh Negi
Uttarakhand Culture Department's newly inaugurated auditorium here will be named after noted Garhwali folk singer, composer and lyricist Jeet Singh Negi who passed away recently. "Jeet Singh Negi was the most eminent pillar of Uttarakhand's folk music," the chief minister said..PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-07-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:02 IST
Uttarakhand Culture Department's newly inaugurated auditorium here will be named after noted Garhwali folk singer, composer and lyricist Jeet Singh Negi who passed away recently. Announcing this here on Thursday, Chief Minister Trivendra SIngh Rawat said the credit for making Garhwali folk music popular at the national level for the first time goes to Negi. "Jeet Singh Negi was the most eminent pillar of Uttarakhand's folk music," the chief minister said.. "He contributed to different genres of folk art. He was not just a folk singer and lyricist but also a theatre artist," he said. The auditorium is being named after him as a tribute to his genius, said Rawat
The auditorium near Akashwani Bhawan on Haridwar bypass road was inaugurated in February this year
Jeet Singh Negi passed away last month at the age of 95.
ALSO READ
CM Trivendra Singh Rawat attends wreath-laying ceremony of soldier died in J-K's Poonch
Uttarakhand taking steps to boost economy in Unlock 2: Trivendra Singh Rawat
Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects 750-bed COVID care centre at Cricket stadium in Dehradun
MSME sector plays pivotal role in development: Trivendra Singh Rawat