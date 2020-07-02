Left Menu
Auditorium to be named after Garhwali folk singer Jeet Singh Negi

Uttarakhand Culture Department's newly inaugurated auditorium here will be named after noted Garhwali folk singer, composer and lyricist Jeet Singh Negi who passed away recently. "Jeet Singh Negi was the most eminent pillar of Uttarakhand's folk music," the chief minister said..

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-07-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:02 IST
Uttarakhand Culture Department's newly inaugurated auditorium here will be named after noted Garhwali folk singer, composer and lyricist Jeet Singh Negi who passed away recently. Announcing this here on Thursday, Chief Minister Trivendra SIngh Rawat said the credit for making Garhwali folk music popular at the national level for the first time goes to Negi. "Jeet Singh Negi was the most eminent pillar of Uttarakhand's folk music," the chief minister said.. "He contributed to different genres of folk art. He was not just a folk singer and lyricist but also a theatre artist," he said. The auditorium is being named after him as a tribute to his genius, said Rawat

The auditorium near Akashwani Bhawan on Haridwar bypass road was inaugurated in February this year

Jeet Singh Negi passed away last month at the age of 95.

