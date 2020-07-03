Film industry remembers choreographer Saroj Khan, celebrates her legacy

The passing away of Bollywood's beloved 'masterji' Saroj Khan on Friday left cine personalities Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Shah Rukh Khan and others “heartbroken” with many remembering the choreographer’s contribution in their career. Khan, the name behind some of the most famous songs in Bollywood such as "Dhak Dhak" and "Ek Do Teen", died following a cardiac arrest early on Friday morning. She was 71. Madhuri, one of the frequent collaborators of Khan, said she is saddened by the loss of her "friend" and "guru", who helped her realise her potential.

"I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSAROJJI" she tweeted. The duo collaborated on a number of hits such as "Ek Do Teen" in "Tezaab" , "Tamma Tamma Loge" in "Thanedar", "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga" in "Beta" and "Dola Re Dola" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Devdas" . Bachchan remembered the veteran choreographer for giving the industry “rhythm , style and grace of movement”. “Saroj ji, you gave us and the industry, rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance,” he posted on Instagram alongside a picture of him with Khan.

Reminiscing his chance meeting with her post the release of “Don”, Bachchan said the choreographer gave him the best compliment when she revealed that she used to visit the theatre regularly to see the actor perform on “Khaike paan Banaras wala”, one of the most popular song from the 1978 movie. Calling Khan one of the most “inspiring” people he has ever met, Shah Rukh said she was his first teacher in Bollywood. “My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona I have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank you for looking after me,” he tweeted Akshay Kumar termed Khan's demise a "huge loss" to the industry. "Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Khan broke into the industry with Sridevi's “Hawa Hawai” song from Shekhar Kapur's 1987 hit "Mr India" after years of struggle. The filmmaker also paid a tribute to the choreographer. "She defined a generation of heroines. Certainly #MrIndia would not have been same film without #SarojKhan. You had to see her dance as she rehearsed with SriDevi. She was mesmerising. And what energy! You could shoot all night, yet she smiled and danced constantly fresh," the director said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose hit track "Yeh Ishq Haaye" from "Jab We Met" was choreographed by Khan, shared a photo with the veteran on Instagram. "Masterji always told me 'If you can't move your feet, move your face'. That's what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes. There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her... Love you Masterji. Till we dance againᨊ," the actor wrote in the caption.

Actor Kajol said Khan was the “coolest choreographer” and she has learnt a lot from her. “Everything that she wanted to say was there so clearly on her face and in her body language.

“Even later when she grew older whenever we met I could see that mischief and affection and sheer love for her work. Love u Sarojji and be at peace knowing that u are loved and will always be remembered,” she wrote on Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Khan. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan said she was among the countless artistes who were inspired by Khan's work. "Rest in peace Saroj ji... You were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs," she wrote on Twitter. Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza said, "#RIP Saroji, you will be missed... Big loss to dance fraternity." Actor Taapsee Pannu said she will forever cherish the memories of working with the veteran choreographer.

"At least I had a chance to dance in your company. I am going to hold on to those memories tight... real tight. We lose another star to the sky. Your songs will make every girl remember you for ever and ever," the actor tweeted. Abhishek Bachchan recalled that his first ever song sequence for a film was choreographed by Khan.

"My first ever song was choreographed by Saroj ji. And then so many more. You taught me so much. I will miss you, Saroj ji. May you rest in peace," he tweeted. Actor Sanjay Dutt said the ace choreographer’s contribution to the Hindi film industry is “irreplaceable”. “This news has left me heartbroken. Saroj ji was not just a legend but also a humble person. We shared a beautiful relationship & worked in many films together. Her contribution to the industry is irreplaceable as there was no one who could dance like her,” he wrote. Director Hansal Mehta tweeted, "An era is over. RIP Saroj Khan." South superstar Mahesh Babu said Khan's "timeless classics" will continue to inspire artistes for years to come.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of ace choreographer #SarojKhan... Her timeless classics will continue to inspire generations to come. The end of an era... Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. RIP Saroj Khan." Veteran actor Shabana Azmi remembered Khan as one of the "finest choreographers" of the industry. "Tremendous grace and a mobile face with quicksilver expressions were her hallmark. I worked with her very early in my career and she was immeasurably patient and kind. RIP #Saroj Khan," she tweeted.

Khan, a three-time National Award winner, was not keeping well for some time. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. She had tested negative for COVID-19. The veteran choreographer is survived by son Raju Khan and daughter Sukaina Khan.

Her funeral was held on Friday morning at a cemetery in suburban Malad..