Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 05:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 05:59 IST
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

The candidate for ​Paraguay's ruling Colorado Party lost the ​mayor's race in the ‌country's capital ​on Sunday in municipal elections widely seen as a midterm test for the right-wing government ahead of ‌the 2028 general election.

With 99.92% of votes counted in Asuncion, Soledad Nunez of the opposition coalition Alianza Juntos Por Asunción had 47.78% of the vote while Colorado ‌candidate Camilo Perez won 45.98%. Colorado had controlled the mayor's seat since ‌2019.

In the country's second-largest city, Ciudad del Este, opposition candidate Dani Mujica won the mayor's race by a wide margin. Perez told reporters on Sunday night that he would await an official ⁠review ​of the results ⁠on Monday.

Nunez, a 2023 candidate for vice president, inherits a municipality burdened by millions of ⁠dollars in debt obligations, missed interest payments, stalled public works projects and infrastructure problems. In Ciudad ​del Este, a key commercial hub in the tri-border area with Argentina ⁠and Brazil, Mujica of the Yo Creo opposition movement won 72.83% of the vote, well ahead ⁠of ​the Colorado Party candidate on 23.8%, with all votes counted.

A centrist, Miguel Prieto, the head of the Yo Creo movement, is expected to ⁠seek the presidency in 2028. Analysts see the 37-year-old lawyer as a rising political ⁠force capable ⁠of mounting one of the strongest challenges in years to the Colorado Party's long dominance of Paraguayan politics.

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