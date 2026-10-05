Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote
The candidate for Paraguay's ruling Colorado Party lost the mayor's race in the country's capital on Sunday in municipal elections widely seen as a midterm test for the right-wing government ahead of the 2028 general election.
With 99.92% of votes counted in Asuncion, Soledad Nunez of the opposition coalition Alianza Juntos Por Asunción had 47.78% of the vote while Colorado candidate Camilo Perez won 45.98%. Colorado had controlled the mayor's seat since 2019.
In the country's second-largest city, Ciudad del Este, opposition candidate Dani Mujica won the mayor's race by a wide margin. Perez told reporters on Sunday night that he would await an official review of the results on Monday.
Nunez, a 2023 candidate for vice president, inherits a municipality burdened by millions of dollars in debt obligations, missed interest payments, stalled public works projects and infrastructure problems. In Ciudad del Este, a key commercial hub in the tri-border area with Argentina and Brazil, Mujica of the Yo Creo opposition movement won 72.83% of the vote, well ahead of the Colorado Party candidate on 23.8%, with all votes counted.
A centrist, Miguel Prieto, the head of the Yo Creo movement, is expected to seek the presidency in 2028. Analysts see the 37-year-old lawyer as a rising political force capable of mounting one of the strongest challenges in years to the Colorado Party's long dominance of Paraguayan politics.