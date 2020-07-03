Left Menu
‘Dhak Dhak’ choreographer Saroj Khan dies after brief illness

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with her in "Ye Ishq Haaye" from "Jab We Met" and other songs, said there can never be another like the choreographer, known in the industry as masterji.

03-07-2020
Saroj Khan (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Choreographer Saroj Khan, the feisty 'Masterji' of Bollywood who stormed into a largely male bastion with her dance moves in numbers like "Dhak Dhak", "Hawa Hawaii" and "Ek Do Teen", died following a cardiac arrest at a hospital here early Friday. She was 71. The three-time National Award winner had been admitted to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. She tested negative for COVID-19.

Khan, who helped remould the coy Bollywood heroine into the bold, unapologetically sensual one and made the career of many a star in the 1980s and 1990s, is survived by her son Raju and daughter Sukaina. "She passed away after a cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

Khan, who was only three when she first entered the film industry as a child artiste, was buried at a cemetery in suburban Malad. "We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days," Sukaina told PTI.

Madhuri, who did some of her best work with the choreographer, said she was devastated by the loss of her friend and guru. "Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji," Madhuri tweeted.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan choreographed more than 2,000 songs, some of which a generation of women grew up practising in front of their mirrors. The formidable Khan, who made a name for herself in an industry dominated by men at the time, became the woman who made dancing queens of the likes of Sridevi and Madhuri. She got them to dance to her steps, introduced "latkas" and "jhatkas", giving preference to emotions and gestures over steps.

The career path wasn't easy and neither was her life. Khan's parents migrated to India after the Partition. She started her career in the film industry as a child artiste when she was only three and later worked as a background dancer.

When she was just 13, she got married to film choreographer B Sohanlal who she worked under. He was 41 at the time. She later married again. Khan was born as Nirmala but converted to Islam of her own will, the choreographer had revealed in an interview.

She got her first break as an independent choreographer with "Geeta Mera Naam" in 1974 but it took Sridevi's "Hawa Hawai" and "Kaate Nahi Kat Te" from 1987 film "Mr India" for her to receive acclaim as a dance choreographer of repute. There was no looking back after that.

Khan went on to choreograph Sridevi in films such as "Nagina", "Chandni" and "Lamhe" in memorable dance numbers such as "Morni Baga Mein" and "Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Chudiya Hain". But it was her work with Madhuri that made her a star. Starting with "Ek Do Teen" in "Tezaab", she choreographed Madhuri in "Tamma Tamma Loge" in "Thanedar" and "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga" in "Beta" and "Dola Re Dola" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Devdas".

She also worked with Aishwarya Rai in "Taal" , "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" and "Raavan" among other films. Her last song was "Tabaah Hogaye" for Madhuri in filmmaker Karan Johar's production "Kalank" in 2019. As news spread about the death of the woman who triumphed so many odds to make the dance floor her own, the tributes poured in.

Amitabh Bachchan remembered the veteran choreographer for giving the industry "rhythm, style and grace of movement". Describing her as one of the most "inspiring" people he has ever met, Shah Rukh Khan said she was his "first genuine teacher" in Bollywood. "She taught me for hours how to do the 'dip' for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring personas I have ever met. I Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank you for looking after me," he tweeted. Akshay Kumar said Khan made the dance look easy and accessible.

"Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made the dance look easy, almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace," he said on Twitter. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with her in "Ye Ishq Haaye" from "Jab We Met" and other songs, said there can never be another like the choreographer, known in the industry as masterji. "Masterji always told me 'If you can't move your feet, move your face'. That's what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile, and smile through the eyes… Love you Masterji. Till we dance again," Kareena wrote on Instagram.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said the choreographer's death was the end of an era. Director Kunal Kohli, who worked with the choreographer on "Fanaa" , remembered Khan as someone who stood up for people's rights.

"She stood up for the rights of people. Never bothered who was a star or not. She said her bit unadulterated and from the heart. Brought biryani on every song and fed the whole crew so lovingly. We gossiped, we worked. Thank you for the memories masterji. Saroj Khan loves you always," he tweeted. Khan's death comes at a time the film industry is mourning the loss of actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, director Basu Chatterjee, and actor Sushant Singh Rajput in recent months.

